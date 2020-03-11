Symphony Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $4,945,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 295,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

