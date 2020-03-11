Symphony Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $62,426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $2,071,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $1,097,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,601. The company has a market capitalization of $563.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

