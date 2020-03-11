Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Symphony Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

TTWO stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 124,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

