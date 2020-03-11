Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 42,160 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Symphony Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after acquiring an additional 436,664 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 211,532 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

VIRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 153,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

