Symphony Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 817,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 498,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 304,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000.

GO traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 16,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,951. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $2,043,059.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

