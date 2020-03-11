The Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, IDEX and Cobinhood. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02393089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00208023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00119024 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012791 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Binance, AirSwap, Bithumb, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Cobinhood and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

