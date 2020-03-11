Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,887 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

