Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.64 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 78,642 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after purchasing an additional 825,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 9,733,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,452,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.