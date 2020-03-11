Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.13 Million in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 77,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after buying an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 264.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 872,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 489,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.81 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.