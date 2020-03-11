Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.23 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.