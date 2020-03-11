Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,106,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,914,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 321,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

AES stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 3,516,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

