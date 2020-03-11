UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,603,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.69% of UDR worth $231,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 304,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

