UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF traded down $8.80 on Wednesday, reaching $166.16. 44,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.35. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $135.36 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

