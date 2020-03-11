Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

WMT stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.88. 5,015,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,503. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

