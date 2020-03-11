William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $24.87 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,594 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

