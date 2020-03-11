William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,844 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,297,000 after purchasing an additional 492,145 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 384,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 263,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

