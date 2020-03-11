William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.40. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $130.48 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

