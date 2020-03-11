William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 22,510 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 985,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 115,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 693,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.98. 115,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

