Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wood & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.60.

WWD stock traded down $8.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 51,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,229,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $413,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,766,195 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $140,483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,492,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,311,000. Advent International Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 383,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

