ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $16,750.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00508406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00115116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00108710 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

