20,933 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Bought by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Lumentum comprises about 0.4% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $135,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,737,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,905,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE traded down $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,697. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -835.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

