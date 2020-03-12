22,698 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 12,245,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

