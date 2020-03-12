77,160 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Ares Capital accounts for 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 11,879,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

