7,814 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Innovations LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,110,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,697 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $8.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 23,761,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,357. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

