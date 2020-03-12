Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,732,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 346,456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,867,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

