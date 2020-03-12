Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.35-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.175-3.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.

Shares of ADBE traded down $30.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,804. Adobe has a 12-month low of $252.03 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.87 and its 200 day moving average is $312.65.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.