Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202,686 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Insiders have bought 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 982,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

