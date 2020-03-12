Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.9% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $100.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,114.91. 4,197,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,270. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,435.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.24. The firm has a market cap of $879.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.