Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $144.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,676.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,277,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $834.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,992.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,840.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,672.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

