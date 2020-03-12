Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,075,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $145.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,675.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,660.98 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,992.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,840.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

