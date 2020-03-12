Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) COO Marc A. Bruno Acquires 23,400 Shares

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) COO Marc A. Bruno bought 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $497,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,896.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 19,014,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. Aramark has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

