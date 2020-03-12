AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 83,569,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,976,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $229.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.