Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of BAC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 138,428,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

