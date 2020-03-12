Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Director Tony A. Jensen Acquires 2,340 Shares

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BKH traded down $8.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 784,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after acquiring an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,996,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

