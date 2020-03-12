Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of Broadcom worth $166,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $27.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $242.49 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.