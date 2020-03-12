Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.
Shares of CAL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 1,178,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,681. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.