Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 1,178,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,681. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.