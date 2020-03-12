Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,277,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,129. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.