Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Charles Race sold 794 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $92,604.22.

Okta stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,297. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

