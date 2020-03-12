Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Charles Race sold 794 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $92,604.22.

Okta stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,297. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit