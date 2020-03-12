Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Pacitti Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 25,744,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

