Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 25,739,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

