Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,802,000 after buying an additional 164,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,672,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,664,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,865. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

