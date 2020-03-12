Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,183 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 65,038,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,501,309. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

