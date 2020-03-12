GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 603579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of GAP to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $63,059,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after buying an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after buying an additional 1,150,380 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

