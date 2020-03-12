Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.11

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 18678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

