HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

