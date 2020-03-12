Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 784,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 187,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,498,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,184,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $29,073,061. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

NYSE:HD traded down $22.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.59. 10,905,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,532. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.57 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.