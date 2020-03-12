Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Sells 182,249 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.84. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 328,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.