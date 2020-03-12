Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Intel stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 50,498,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,246,944. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Analyst Recommendations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

