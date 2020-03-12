iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $26.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.96. 22,357,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $248.56 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

