iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.29% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $46,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,128. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

